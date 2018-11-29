Letter: Verde Valley helping hands made for superb ‘Turkey Tuesday’

Editor:

The Cottonwood Society of St. Vincent de Paul recently held our annual “Turkey Tuesday” food drive at Food City.

We are very thankful to Food City for their continued support. A big thank you goes out to Larry Green Chevrolet and Big O Tires for donating much needed turkeys. Also many thanks to those in the community who generously gave turkey, food and monetary donations. Know that you all helped many needy families enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner they otherwise may have gone without.

Another important thank you goes out to those in the community who support the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store. Your donations and purchases are key to the store’s success and in turn allows the St. Vincent Food Pantry provide ongoing help to those in need.

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, Cottonwood

Cottonwood Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Pamela Willis, Volunteer