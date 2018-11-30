City crews repairing water line break on Destry Lane in Verde Village

A worker at a water main break on Destry Lane in Cottonwood said line repairs will be completed at around 2 p.m. VVN/Vyto Starinskas.

  • Originally Published: November 30, 2018 1:37 p.m.

    • Cottonwood City Manager Doug Bartosh said a 4- to 6-inch water line on Destry Lane in Verde Village was fractured this morning.

    City crews are currently making repairs.

    While some residents in the area reported a water outage to The Verde Independent, currently, “No one is out of service for water,” Bartosh said.

