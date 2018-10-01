Defying Gravity: Swami Beyondananda on how levity lifts us in unfunny times

Cosmic comic Swami Beyondananda, whose favorite yoga pose is tongue-in-cheek, is coming to Sedona, Wednesday, October 3rd as part of his “Great Upwising” tour. We gave Swami some answerable questions, and he obliged us with some questionable answers.

Swami, these are serious times. So, why humor, and why political humor?

Swami: The world is in serious condition largely because of our conditioning to be serious. Seriously. As for politics, you’d have to agree there’s definitely something funny going on, right?

That’s true ... but isn’t comedy in the face of such huge problems a form of denial?

Swami: Actually, laughter is a form of radical acceptance ... it allows you to be with what is and see it from the higher perspective of levity. As the old saying goes, “The truth shall upset you free.” And besides, laughter makes us smarter and more creative.

Really? How is that?

Swami: Laughter causes breathing, and breathing is the key to long life. When we breathe in, we inspire and when we don’t we expire. When people are made fearful and angry, they go into their hindbrain, which naturally takes them backward. When we laugh, the ha-ha is often followed by an A-HA and then an “aaaaahhhhhh” as our attention flows from the static in the head to the ecstatic in the heart. And when we breathe deeply after laughing, oxygen goes to our brains, our synapses start synapping ... and we come up with creative solutions. At a time when there is plenty of “out-venting”, inventing is far more productive.

Is it true that laughter heals?

Swami: Oh yes. You’ve probably heard about Norman Cousins, the writer who was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease. Instead of going to the hospital, he checked into a hotel room and watched Marx Brothers movies and Candid Camera re-runs. And when he got well, the medical establishment decided to study the healing power of laughter. Which is kind of like ... Well it works in practice, but does it work in theory?

Are you serious?

Swami: No, but I used to be ... until I discovered the physiological benefits of laughter. Did you know that when we laugh, the body secretes these hormones called endorphins -- our natural painkiller? Laughing improves immune function, and laughter lowers the blood pressure because it causes our blood vessels to dilate -- which is better than having them die early!

I’d love to see the science behind that.

Swami: Oh, there’s a very well known experiment where they took a group of college students, and put them in a room with hilarious comedy videos. They took another group, put them in another room and made them memorize Croatian parables -- and then gave them an electric shock each time they made a mistake. The results were conclusive. The ones watching comedy had more fun.

Yes, that’s pretty conclusive. But can comedy help us heal the political divide?

Swami: Here’s a true story about how a joke can cause enlightening to strike. At the time of the Cuban missile crisis, American and Soviet delegates were meeting to discuss possible trade between the two countries. When news of the missile crisis hit, everything stopped. There was tremendous tension in the room. Finally one of the Soviet delegates suggested they each go around and tell a joke. He volunteered to start.



So people who come to your show are guaranteed to laugh?

Swami: Oh, yes. Here is our unconditional guarantee -- you’re guaranteed to laugh, laugh, laugh till the sacred cows come home, or we will double your grumpiness back.

Well, there are a lot of grumpy people these days.

Swami: Just think. If all the grumpy people in this country were laid end-to-end ... they’d probably be a lot less grumpy.

Swami Beyondananda, cosmic comic, pundit, and uncommontator, whose favorite yoga pose is tongue-in-cheek will be bringing his comedy disguised as wisdom (or is it wisdom disguised as comedy?) to the Sedona Creative Life Center, 333 Schnebly Hill, October 3rd, 7:00 p.m. This event is a fun-raiser to raise the laugh force during serious times. To purchase advance tickets, go to SedonaSourceCenter.com