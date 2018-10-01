Film Fest presents ‘John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection’

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new documentary “John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection” Oct. 5-9 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Written and directed by Julien Faraut and narrated by Mathieu Amalric, “John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection” revisits the rich bounty of 16-mm-shot footage of the left-handed tennis star John McEnroe, at the time the world’s top-ranked player, as he competes in the French Open at Paris’s Roland Garros Stadium in 1984.

Close-ups and slow-motion sequences of McEnroe competing, as well as instances of his notorious temper tantrums, highlight a ”man who played on the edge of his senses.”

Far from a traditional documentary, Faraut probes the archival film to unpack both McEnroe’s attention to the sport and the footage itself, creating a lively and immersive look at a driven athlete, a study on the sport of tennis and the human body and movement, and finally how these all intersect with cinema itself.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.