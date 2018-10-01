 “Shenanigans and Skullduggery” at the Museum

The Sedona Heritage Museum presents Michael Peach in a performance of his new original show “Shenanigans and Skullduggery” on Saturday, October 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Peach’s shows feature his unique blend of original cowboy poetry with a tongue-in-cheek look at Arizona and local history, also incorporating jokes, stories, and first person narrative.

This new show both exposes and pokes fun at quirky incidents from Arizona politics and law. «In those bold and bloody days of the Arizona Territory a prudent man kept his gun near at hand. It was considered mandatory. For the need to avenge one›s honor was frequently insistent. And the presence of the law out here was rare to non-existent.» quotes Peach.

An award-winning actor, playwright and historian Michael Peach is especially good at bringing to life history and his subjects. But, he isn’t afraid to also spin some tall tales, too. Informative and entertaining, Mike’s shows have long been a favorite of university, state and national parks, and historically-oriented audiences.

The show is about an hour long. Tickets are $6, with children under 12 free. Museum admission is separate.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located at 735 Jordan Rd in Jordan Park in Uptown. It is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Museum›s exhibits include stories of area pioneers, movies made in Sedona, cowboy life, vintage vehicles and antique orchard and fruit processing equipment demonstrations. The red rock home and fruit packing shed along with the tractor shed are listed on the National Historic Register. For more information about this presentation or the Museum, call 928-282-7038.