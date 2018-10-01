Student Singer-Songwriter raising funds for Children with Kidney Disease

Riley Whittaker, a 14-year-old Freshman at Sedona Red Rock High School is raising money for The National Kidney Foundation of Arizona’s Talent Slam in support of Children with Kidney Disease.

Talent Slam is a competition that brings together Arizona’s most talented young performers to showcase their skills in support of the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona’s mission - To reinstate Camp Kidney and emotional support programs for children with kidney disease. Camp Kidney is a camp devoted to children ages 8-18 experiencing chronic kidney disease, who are currently on dialysis or who have received a transplant.

Riley auditioned to be part of this year’s Talent Slam competition back in June. She was excited to receive a call back along with 20 other talented youth in Arizona who were chosen to participate.

Riley has been performing since she was 8 years old and began writing songs at age 12. She plays guitar, ukulele, and keyboard, as well as the violin in the school orchestra. She has written over 25 songs to date and has performed at various events and venues around the Verde Valley.

Recently she was awarded a Sedona Rotary Club Scholarship to attend a singer-songwriter camp in Nashville, Tennessee at the Country Music Hall of Fame. While in Nashville she had the opportunity to play one of her original songs at the famous Bluebird Cafe.

At this year’s Talent Slam competition Riley will be performing one of her original songs - “Meant To Be”.

“I think all kids should have the opportunity to attend a fun camp, enjoy new activities and have a good time. The camp will have a medical staff and the equipment needed so kids with kidney disease can do just that.” said Riley.

Tickets can be purchased and/or donations can be made to help Riley achieve her fundraising goal at https://www.crowdrise.com/riley-whittaker1.

Talent Slam is Saturday, October 13th at the Mesa Arts Center located at 1 E Main St. in Mesa. Silent Auction begins at 10 a.m. and the show begins at 11am followed by awards and luncheon.

For more information, call (602) 840-1644