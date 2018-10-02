$25K donation to boost Western Gateway Trail project

Sedona’s Enchantment Resort property team gathered ecently with representatives from the U.S. Forest Service, Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund, and the Arizona Community Foundation to hand off a $25,000 check marking the start of Enchantment’s commitment to the development of the Western Gateway Trail.
Over the next two years, funds will be used for the Red Rock Ranger District to hire crews and organize community volunteer trail work days to initiate the construction of the 27-mile Western Gateway trail system in West Sedona starting this fall.
This system is scheduled to take up to three years to complete.
There will be a series of 12 community volunteer days on the Western Gateway beginning this November and running through the spring of 2019.
Details will be available at www.redrocktrailfund.org when they are finalized. Photo courtesy of Enchantment Resort.
