Oak Creek Vineyards to host Cornville Culinary Chili Cookoff

CORNVILLE -- Saturday, October 6, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Oak Creek Vineyards will host the 15th annual Cornville Culinary Chili Cookoff.

Oak Creek Vineyards is located at 1555 N. Page Springs Road in Cornville.

A $4 admission fee will include unlimited chili sampling, a bottle of water, and a chance to vote for the People’s Choice Chili winner.

Approximately 23 contestants will be competing in the Cornville Culinary Cook-Off. There are two divisions; The Official Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI) cook-off and “The People’s Choice”. Those who are competing in the official CASI cook-off have hopes of going onto the state finals and then onto the nationals.

The winner of both contests will be chosen by six judges from the area. One of the illustrious judges is Robert Barr, the Executive Chef of Yavapai College and another is Yavapai County Supervisor Thomas Thurman.

“The People’s Choice” contest, gives individuals a chance to share their favorite family recipes, try something new or just try to amaze you. The sky’s the limit.

Judges and attendees will vote for and determine the winner. The top two People’s Choice winners will receive a $50 Whole Foods gift certificate and a culinary experience.

In addition to tasting traditional family chili recipes, attendees will taste inventive chefs’ creations which include the following types of chili: Seafood Splash, Italian Heirloom Surprise, Polish Pleasure, Elk, Grasshopper and Vegetarian. Pairing exotic types of chili with a wine that enhances its flavor will be a true culinary adventure.

The event will include music by the amazing folk rock singer/songwriter Leigh Lesho.

There will also be arts and crafts exhibits, games such as Cornhole and darts, along with a raffle -- and a chance to win great prizes.

For more information, visit oakcreekvineyards.net.