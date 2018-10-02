Obituary: Craig William Young 1954-2018

Craig William Young passed on Sept. 17, 2018, in Scottsdale, Arizona, surrounded by the love of his family, friends and little dog, Bandit. He was born on Aug. 5, 1954, in Wilmington, Delaware, to Herbert and Eleanor Young.

He moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, as a teenager and then to Arizona in the mid-90’s. Craig lit up a room with his laughter and sense of humor and was a joy to be around.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, and fishing and boating - especially on Lake Powell. He was an excellent sales man and had a diverse career that took him different places, but he always came back to Arizona.





He is survived by his father, Herbert; his son, Jake Young (Tanya); his grandchildren, Paxton Young, Kyler, Amari and Malia Sonn; his partner, Cathy Pongracz; two brothers, one sister, many nieces and nephews and extended family.





The Celebration of Life for Craig is on Oct. 7, 3:30 p.m., at the Sedona Creative Life Center, 333 Schnebly Hill Road, Sedona.



Information provided by survivors.