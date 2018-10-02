Obituary: Dale Marlowe Tasa 1934-2018

Dale Marlowe Tasa was born Dec. 1, 1934, in New Deal, Montana, to Herb and Norine Tasa, and passed away in 2018.

(Editor’s note: a correction from the full obituary that incorrectly listed the year as 2014.)



A memorial service was held on Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church in Clarkdale, Arizona, with a celebration of life following at the Moose Lodge in Clarkdale.