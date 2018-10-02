Steele Pistol, Presley Reddell win Little Britches and Petticoat contest

Four-year-olds Steele Pistol (contestant 5) and Presley Reddell (contestant 1) were selected by popular vote as the inaugural Little Britches and Petticoat contest winners Sunday between the horsemanship and poise/personality portions of Sunday’s Colonel’s Daughter competition, held at Fort Verde State Historic Park. For this first event, six contestants between the ages of 3 and 6 dressed in western wear and paraded themselves across the front porch of the Fort’s Commanding Officer’s Quarters. The other contestants were Oakley Culp (contestant #2), Ruby Alcock (contestant #3), Ella Murdock (contestant #4) and Karson Ashley (contestant #6). For a gallery of more photographs, visit cvbugle.com. VVN/Bill Helm
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.