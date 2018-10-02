Verde Valley featured in Vogue for regions to visit

To Verde Valley locals, it’s becoming quite obvious that the Valley we call home is “in vogue,” meaning stylish, even fashionable.



Now, you can mean it literally. In the Sept. 24 edition of Vogue.com, the Verde Valley is named as one of the seven emerging American wine regions to visit.

The Vogue article names the Verde Valley as one of many prominent new American regions for wine tourism.



The article positions the Verde Valley alongside places such as Monticello, Virginia; Finger Lakes, New York; Leelanau and Old Mission Peninsulas, Michigan; Texas High Plains, Texas; Naches Heights, Washington; and Grand Valley, Colorado as “underdog regions” that have grown increasingly interesting to people with a taste for fine vino.



The Vogue article shares with millions of readers that the Verde Valley is shown to “offer both critically-acclaimed wines” and provide an “enjoyable travel experience.”

The Verde Valley is recognized as one of 238 distinct American Viticultural Areas, most of which aren’t even in California. Locally produced Cabernet Franc and Zinfandel are defining themselves by leaps and bounds in the Verde Valley, and the Wine Trail is becoming more popular by the day, as people pursue local deep reds, glistening whites, and aromatic rosé wines.



The Vogue article also mentions the Verde Valley’s proximity to many nearby communities, including the Grand Canyon, but it emphasizes that what makes the wine of the Verde Valley so very sought after is the grape-friendly elevation and the arid climate.

The Vogue article describes the Pacific cold fronts and the late summer monsoons that provide just the right amount of moisture for local grapes to flourish.



To view the entire Vogue article, visit https://www.vogue.com/article/beyond-napa-emerging-american-wine-regions-to-visit-now.