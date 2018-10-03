2018 Election: Sedona Fire District

One of the most important and scariest moments in our lives is when we have to dial 911. That’s when you want the Sedona Fire District Firemen & Emergency Medical Services to be fast and qualified with the best equipment and training to save your home, your property, your life.

In this year’s election (Nov. 6), the Sedona Fire District’s Governing Board has three Board openings with six residents running for those three spots. Elected members serve for four years.

• Gene McCarthy is the only candidate running that is already on the Board (appointed by unanimous Board vote in March 2018 to serve out the term of an unexpected vacancy). Gene brings more than 50 years’ experience and knowledge in business and public safety service to the SFD Governing Board. Gene served in the Los Angeles Police Department as an Officer as well as a Firefighter/Paramedic, Fire Captain, and EMS Coordinator in his career with Los Angeles County Fire Department and Whittier Fire. He was the VP of Operations at Strategic Security Systems, Inc. and a contract Consultant with top secret clearance at the FBI Field Office in Los Angeles. Before his Board appointment, Gene volunteered on the SFD Citizens’ Advisory Committee in 2017 and as a Local Board Member on SFD’s Public Safety Pension Board

Also running for the 3 Board seats:

• Al Comello has been a Sedona area resident since 1998, 17 of them in the Village of Oak Creek. Al is currently on the Board of Directors of the Sedona Community Center (Meals on Wheels), the Sedona Historical Society, and the Sedona Chamber of Commerce, Sedona Airport’s Airport Day and president of the Sedona Events Alliance, an affinity organization representing the Sedona events community. He started Sedona Fair, Inc, a non-profit which produces events, most notably Sedona Winefest, and was the recipient of the Sedona Community Foundations’ Volunteer of the Year in 2015. Al owns and operates a Sedona marketing and public relations business called Comello Media Services.

• Russell Demaray, a Sedona resident since 1995, has owned and operated several successful businesses in and around Sedona and Illinois. He has a BS in Engineering and a Masters in Finance, and worked in Research, Development & Finance Planning at Standard Oil Co. His Board experience includes American Institute of Chemical Engineers and the Sedona Airport Board, 10 years as an officer. He also developed a training program at Sedona Airport to train Sedona & Verde Valley firemen in Aviation Accident handling & rescue.



• Dwight Kadar is a retired resident of Village of Oak Creek since 2011. Dwight earned a BA in engineering and a Masters in Finance, and worked for Ford Motor Co. as a manager of Financial Analysis and at Cooper Industries as director of Corporate Analysis and Chief Investment Officer. Kadar’s activities include being an AARP tax aide for 5 years, a Hyatt Residence Club HOA President for 13 years and from 2012-2015 served on the Board of Trustees as Treasurer for the Chamber Music Sedona and from 2013-2015, on the Board of Trustees as Financial Advisor for Keep Sedona Beautiful.

• Joy Michelle Moore, a Sedona resident and realtor for 20 years, currently works with Russ Lyon & Sotheby’s Realty. Joy has her B.A. in Sociology from the University of California and received in December 2015 the real estate industry’s highly Coveted MCNE: Master Certified Negotiations Expert Designation. Joy also has Paralegal Certification, a licensed substitute teacher in Cottonwood School District and worked as a Legal Assistant for the Coconino County Attorney. Joy’s volunteer work includes serving as the Fire Commissioner for the Sedona Fire District 2004 – 2008 (Elected Official), the Red Cross Northern Arizona Chapter, The Verde Valley Boys & Girls Club and a Eucharistic Minister for the St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

• Mike Schroeder is a retired resident of Sedona for over 15 years. In 1980 Mike was founder of a successful mid-western business, Consumer Satellite Systems (CSS) that grew to serve multi-state retailers selling satellite systems, televisions and a range of consumer electronics products. From 2002 to 2007, Mike served on DISH Network’s Board of Directors on their Executive Compensation Committee, Nominating Committee, and Audit Committee. EchoStar was a spin off from DISH Network in 2007 and since then to present day, Mike serves on EchoStar’s Board of Directors, on their Executive Compensation Committee, Nominating Committee and Chair of the Audit Committee. Mike is Back O’ Beyond’s HOA President for 10+ years, a certified single pilot in jet aircraft, and Honorary Commander for two years for Luke AFB 944th Fighter Wing.