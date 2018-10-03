Arizona played a key role in sending humans to the moon

Many of us remember where we were on July 20, 1969, when Neil Armstrong made history by being the first man to walk on the moon. We are familiar with his words, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Did you know that Arizona played a key role in preparing to send humans to the moon in the late 1960s and early 1970s?



Learn the fascinating details at speaker Kevin Schindler’s Arizona Humanities presentation “Arizona Goes to the Moon,” on Monday, October 8th.



The program begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 55 Rojo Drive in the Village of Oak Creek. This program, generously funded by Arizona Humanities and the Friends of the Sedona Library, is free and open to the public.

During his presentation, Kevin will tell how the Apollo astronauts themselves traveled to the Grand Canyon and the volcanic fields around the state to learn geology and practice their lunar excursions. Meanwhile, U.S. Geological Survey engineers in Northern Arizona worked with NASA staff members to develop and test instruments, while artists joined forces with scientists at Lowell Observatory to create detailed maps of the moon that were critical to navigating around the lunar surface.

Presenter Kevin Schindler is an award-winning educator and writer who has worked for more than 20 years at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff. Combining a dual passion for history and science, he has presented hundreds of educational programs, authored four books, written more than 400 magazine and newspaper articles, and contributes a bi-weekly astronomy column for the Arizona Daily Sun.

In October, you can also participate in The Great American Read programming at the Library. For a complete schedule of Great American Read events, please visit sedonalibrary.org. Visit pbs.org for more information about the 100 books selected for The Great American Read.



As part of our Great American Read programming, the Library will host a Verde Valley Book Club Mixer on Tuesday, October 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the community room at Sedona Public Library. During this gathering, we will focus on how book clubs choose and discuss books. We will also share new ideas for book clubs. You do not have to be a member of a book club to attend. Join a book club or meet someone new and start a book club. Come by yourself or come with your book club. Participate in the conversation started by The Great American Read: “What is America’s most-loved novel, and why?” This mixer promises to be a fun, engaging event, with refreshments and prizes. This event is free and open to the public. Programming for The Great American Read is made possible by a grant from the American Library Association and PBS.

Please contact Cheryl Yeatts at 928.284.1603 or email voc@sedonalibrary.org for more information.