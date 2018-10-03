Cottonwood man in 2013 arson of city property indicted

COTTONWOOD -- A 26-year-old Cottonwood man who was involved in several 2013 arsons of city property was indicted by a Grand Jury last month, according to Cottonwood Police.

Joshua Dawson is facing three felony counts of arson of an occupied structure, said Cottonwood Police Sgt. Monica Kuhlt.

Dawson’s motive was not clear, according to Kuhlt. "Except for his disdain for the government."

On April 1, 2013, Dawson and other unidentified suspects set fire to three different businesses in Cottonwood including the City of Cottonwood's Human Resource and Finance building at 816 N. Main Street, according to police.

Kuhlt said the building had $380,000 worth of damages.

"Cottonwood Police with the assistance from Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the arsons in which Molotov cocktails or a bottle-based improvised incendiary devices were used to firebomb a bank, gas station and city building during the early morning of April 1st, 2013," Kuhlt said. "All leads were exhausted and the investigation turned into a cold case until mid- 2017 when new information surfaced."

According to police, the Yavapai County Sherriff's Office detectives conducted a separate arson investigation.

"Last year Cottonwood detectives were contacted by detectives from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with new information," Kuhlt said "YCSO had an arson during that same time period in 2013 and the suspects appeared to be involved. Last year YCSO charged 3 suspects for their arson investigation."

The investigation involved Dawson and two additional suspects, providing additional leads for Cottonwood detectives.

In August 2017, YCSO charged three different suspects, including Dawson, police said.

"We continued our investigation and subsequently established enough probable cause to get an indictment through the Grand Jury," Kuhlt said.



In September, a Grand Jury charged Dawson with the felony counts, according to Cottonwood PD. Dawson was already in custody on other charges.

Kuhlt said the investigation indicated that Dawson does not like the government.

Cottonwood City Manager Dough Bartosh commended police efforts.



“This is just another example of our police department never giving up in their efforts to solve a case and bring the suspect to justice," he said. "This also displays the great working relationship and communication we share with our law enforcement partners around the state and in particular in Yavapai County. I know our employees and our community members are relieved regarding the arrest of this suspect.”