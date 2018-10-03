Dieter Lehman has Sedona spirit

Steakhouse 89 is located In the former location of Barking Frog at 2620 W. SR 89A and last May we dined on wonderful halibut shortly after Dieter Lehman, a former Texas restaurateur, had purchased it.



Dieter shared with us his vison for the place and that he would be shutting down for awhile in July to remodel the bar and dining areas. True to his word, he completed the task and in August, Steakhouse 89 held a grand reopening party to which we and 300 of our closest friends attended.

The bar area is breathtaking—lots of lights and mirrors that reflect glass and guests. Dieter greeted us and our companions, Rick and Eloise Baldauf, as we entered. While we sat at the bar trading our drink tickets for libations, we enjoyed wonderful bites of prime meats, cheese and vegetables and an impressive shrimp bar.

Susannah Martin and accompanists were entertaining in one of the nearby dining/bar areas where the chef was carving pork tenderloin for guests to assemble sliders.

Jeff gave thumbs up to the house branded Cabernet produced by Napa’s Rutherford Hill Winery. We had fun seeing many of our friends, including those in the hospitality industry.

We returned for a Sunday brunch, recommended by friends Vito and Jane Caprio. Debbie and Ray Schwartz and their dining buddies were in the “Wine Cellar,” one of five dining areas, quiet and still in earshot of the music. We sat in a booth in another area, along with friend, Glenn Snowberger. Jeff ordered a Bloody Mary and Wood Fired Prime French Dip; Glenn had Red Sangria and Avocado Noble Toast; Suzie opted for White Sangria and Wood Grilled Steak Salad.



We were more than satisfied, agreed that the pricing was in line with the quality of food and service and really appreciated the time to have a relaxing meal.

Steakhouse 89 offers lunch, dinner and a happy hour, Tuesday through Saturday; on Sunday, brunch and dinner. Check the website at Steakhouse89.com or call 928.204.2000 for hours and menus.

Bites and Sips

Executive Chef David Schmitt, presently at Pump House Urban Eatery, may be serving “Conscious Cuisine on the Go” from the former Taco Bell location on W. SR 89A next year. Sedona “Women Who Wine” Club happens 1st Thursday of every month from 5-7 P.M. at the Speakeasy Steakhouse 6657 SR 179, Bldg. A in Sedona Vista Village. For more info, call Jeff Schutt and Melissa Price at 928-284-6835 Red Rock Café 100 Verde Valley School Rd. Ste 107 has been chosen by the “Road Food Adventures “as one of 5 Northern Arizona must-eat-at locations. Filmed at the café location during breakfast hours, the show features some of RCC’s best menu items. Check out Roadfood.com and select AZ as the state. Roger Naylor, AZ Republic columnist, picked two of Lisa Dahl’s establishments, Mariposa and Cucina Rustica as “the best eateries in Sedona that offer delectable views.” We concur!

Many thanks to Dieter, his staff and our friends for their input.

To Your health and Happiness, Jeff and Suzie, The Dunnery