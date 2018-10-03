Let’s create a gardening community here

Community gardens in urban areas provide many benefits to neighborhoods where everyone lives in apartments. They provide a healthy and safe place to gather, a place to connect with nature, grow flowers, fresh food, and a healthy outdoor activity for people of all ages.

Community gardens thrive in crowded cities giving neighbors a chance to meet each other, and share food, traditions and celebrations.

In contrast, we live here, more isolated from one another in rural and suburban areas. We have the luxury of being surrounded by nature and many of us have backyards where we can relax, garden, entertain and watch birds and other creatures. We can grow a bounty of fresh vegetables, fruits, and herbs to supplement our cooking just a few steps from our kitchen.

When Gardens for Humanity has been consulted about starting a community garden, whether in a city park or in residential subdivisions, we always encountered the same roadblocks: some neighbors did not want a public garden near their homes; issues of liability insurance, water use and cost; the need for fencing, building the needed beds and infrastructure, creating fertile soil, areas for compost, parking, shade and seating, storage for tools, hours of access, governance, and so on.

As a result of these obstacles, we came up with a new approach. Instead of creating a “community garden,” why not create a “gardening community?” With the help and leadership of a group of gardeners in the Harmony subdivision of West Sedona, with funding from Arizona Community Foundation and Verde Valley Medical Center, we assisted in creating a gardening community called “Greening Harmony.”

It was not a centralized community garden, but achieved many of the same social, educational and health benefits. An added benefit was that gardeners did not have to get in their cars to drive to their garden.

It is more conducive to good gardening to “grow where you are planted,” and use and enjoy the fruits of your garden right outside your door. Many homes already have the needed components for a garden.

Greening Harmony was active as an organization for three years and had lasting benefits: a stimulus for new home gardens, provided mentorship, sharing & friendship between neighbors and community awareness. It remains an effective prototype, bringing together many successful elements of a thriving “gardening community.”



Programs provided include:

• Assistance to develop new backyard gardens;

• Teen internships for garden training and jobs;

• Educational programs for different garden skills and strategies;

• Neighborhood newsletter;

• Quarterly garden tours;

• Neighborhood harvest festival;

• Bulk buying opportunities for garden supplies.

If any HOA’s, clubs, organizations, or individuals would like to organize community gardening in their area, Gardens for Humanity would be happy to work with you. Learn more about the example of Greening Harmony on our website: https://gardensforhumanity.org/greening-harmony/