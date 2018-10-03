Letter to the Editor: Every possible option to solve traffic woes deserves consideration

Editor:

Following is my response to Bill Chameides’s “Opinion:”

The one statement from Bill Chameides that is true is “The VOC has a traffic problem.” His “experience” that has shown that new roads simply encourage more traffic is absolutely unfounded and absurd.



And his assertion that developers are behind the effort to find an alternate route from VOC to Sedona is blatantly incorrect. The traffic problem is increasing exponentially every year and MUST be addressed SOON.



Every possible option deserves consideration. I am adamantly opposed to any commercial zone changes or building permits until the traffic problem is resolved.



It is irresponsible to continue to encourage (Sedona Chamber of Commerce) and facilitate development without the infrastructure to support it, which includes roads and bridges.

Ruthmary Lovitt

Village of Oak Creek