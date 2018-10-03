Letter to the Editor: One way or another, we need another road

Editor:

Following is my response to Bill Chameides’s “Opinion:”

Is the author (Bill Chameides) suggesting that the 6,147 VOC residents (suburbanstats.org) should take 179 to I17 to 260 in order to get to West Sedona?

The population in VOC has tripled since 2000 and yet not one main road has been added.

Sedona is a tourism destination ... 3 million people visit annuall y... don’t see a forecast of that changing anytime soon.

The only reasonable solution is either access to West Sedona for locals via Verde Valley Road or create an access path via Beaver Creek.

Kathy Wozniak

Village of Oak Creek