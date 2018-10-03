Letter: Sometimes you can’t have your cake and eat it too

Editor:
First off thanks for creating a Village opinion page
I have lived here for 18 years, and seeing how VOC is growing is both good and bad. Our recent meeting to discuss the Hilton was met with many who seem on one hand to want a new grocery store, apparel stores et., and yet are opposed to hotels coming in.
I for one am happy to live in VOC, we have a selection of places to eat, a great library, and yes a good grocery store.
I say let Clark’s remodel before we judge, and we also must realize we are a very small town, places like Sprouts, Trader Joes, etc., could not survive in such a small town, which is why they are not coming.
I have observed that those who move here have a three-year honeymoon, being in awe of our beauty, them either they miss their hometown and relatives, or shopping, yes shopping, and move on.
It’s only 45 minutes to either Flagstaff or Prescott, probably a shorter drive than they used to take to go anywhere in a bigger city. Sometimes you can’t have your cake and eat it too.
Tom White
Village of Oak Creek
