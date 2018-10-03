Local church moving to Big Park School Campus

The House Church will be moving from its current location in Bell Rock Plaza to the multi-purpose room at Big Park Community School.



The House Church was founded in October 2014 by Pastor Jeff Branaman, when they met Sunday evenings at a local home in the Village of Oak Creek. Three years later, sponsored by Christ Center Wesleyan Church, an 8:30AM morning service was added in an office space at Bell Rock Plaza. Because of church growth, a second service was added this year at 10:30 a.m.



Now the congregation has decided to blend the morning services into one 9:30 a.m. service to be held in the multi-purpose room at Big Park Community School beginning October 7th. The music room on campus will also be used on Sunday mornings for the children’s ministry, and will be shared during the week with Red Mountain Music Academy, a new music school opening October 1st.



“My wife and I lived in Newport, Oregon for several years, and the church was the hub of the community,” Jeff Branaman said. “We hosted city soccer teams, health services, homeless services, and many other community events. It has always been my desire for The House Church to serve in the same capacity and be an integral part of meeting the needs of the community. We have that opportunity now with the Big Park Campus and look forward to developing programs that will benefit VOC families.”



For more information on The House Church, call 928-301-0135 or visit Facebook.com/TheHouseChurchSedona.