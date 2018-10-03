New tenants, charitable events and more at Collective in October

The Collective’s resident artist, Bearcloud, has opened his newest concept: Santa Fe Trail Women’s Wear.

Continuing the native and Southwestern theme and tradition of his other retail offerings, this boutique clothing store focuses on women’s clothing in a setting of amazing artwork and interesting sculptures.

Bearcloud calls the store a “work in process” as he continues to create new display pieces. Keep checking back for new product additions as well as to watch creativity at work as he makes the space a work of art, itself.

The new store is in the back of the Kiva Courtyard (behind Rotten Johnny’s and Bearcloud Gallery) in the same building as Spirit Wind Farm Store and Magical Mandala Kaleidoscope Gallery.

Steps to Recovery Homes is holding their 3rd Annual Northern Arizona Roots Music Festival and Motorcycle Run for Recovery on Saturday, October 13, 2018, to help us aide the crisis of addiction in our communities.

This is a free community event. Last year we had 350 people attend. Vendors from all over the state are invited to participate in this drug and alcohol-free event. Vendor spots are available at $100 per spot and are limited. Sponsorships are available at $250, $500 $1000 and $1500 levels.

If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please contact Gigi Rock Productions at grock@grockproductions.com

The Second Saturday Art and Music Collective will enter its third month in October. Because of a conflict with the aforementioned Arizona Roots Music Festival, this event will be held on the Third Saturday, October 20, 4-7 p.m., in the Kiva Courtyard. The Art and Music Collective is focused on promoting local artists seeking a forum through which they can share their work. Each month we add new and talented friends and neighbors to the roster helping to support local artists in our community. Entrance is free, as are snacks and refreshments provided by Adorn Collection.

The Collective is conveniently located at the entrance to Village of Oak Creek at 7000 AZ-179 Sedona, AZ 86351 and boasts the most beautiful red rock views in the VOC.