No injuries in single-vehicle rollover on 260-Western Drive

VERDE VILLAGE – There were no injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident on AZ 260 and Western Drive Monday.

Verde Valley Fire District Interim Fire Chief Joe Moore said the accident occurred at about 4 p.m. Upon arrival, emergency responders found a single pickup on its side on the shoulder of the road. The occupants of the vehicle were not injured. The occupant was turning onto Hwy 260 from Western Drive and lost control. Units assisted with traffic control.

“A reminder, use care while driving on wet roads. Vehicle tires do not grip as well on wet surfaces as they do on dry pavement,” said Moore.

Information provided by Verde valley Fire District.