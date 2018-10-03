Open letter to Sedona-Oak Creek School Board

By now the members of the Governing Board of SOCUSD are aware of a coalition of Big Park/Village Community (Village) parents, grandparents and concerned volunteers who have focused their efforts under the name of the Big Park Education Exploratory Committee (Committee) to open a school in our neighborhood.



Although there are alternate facilities in the Village for such a school, the Committee is dedicated to re-opening the Big Park Community School (BPCS) campus and carry forward what was started in those buildings so that our young students will be able to finish their education on the path they started a few years ago.

At a public meeting on August 9, 2018, of the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council, the SOCUSD President, Randy Hawley, stated that the SOCUSD will “never lease the BPCS campus to a charter school organization," a position which at this point may be a personal opinion rather than a position of the SOCUSD Governing Board.

This letter is a request for a public statement from the SOCUSD Governing Board to clarify this matter for the entire Community.

The Committee believes that leasing the vacant BPCS facility to a charter school is the correct thing to do in the best interests of our children as well as SOCUSD for the following reasons:

• We believe students thrive at successful neighborhood schools.

• Closing BPCS has resulted in many young students spending an inordinate amount of time in transportation to and from their chosen schools.

• On November 6, the Governing Board will ask all district property owners to extend the current Budget Override in the amount of $830,000, approximately. We believe that it is in the best interests of the District to exhibit fiscal responsibility to the voting taxpayers by maximizing District revenue through a lease to a charter school that could contribute $150,000 or more annually. These lease payments would help to offset the District’s declining revenue from the Arizona State Equalization payments, due to the large number of students who have left the school district after your decision to close Big Park Community School last May.

• Many states are utilizing public school properties for charter schools to meet the educational needs of students. The Harvard Kennedy School of Government reports that Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington DC, and Wisconsin are among those states that have made vacant public school buildings available to charter schools for the benefit of their communities. “Whose Buildings Are They Anyway?”, an excellent article in Education Next, in issue VOL 12, NO. 4, on cooperation between school districts and charter schools, sites multiple examples across the country. Further in that same article, Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels, when asked whether Indianapolis should sell 13 closed schools to charters, stated: “Sell them? They should give them away”, noting that charter schools are public schools, and taxpayers have already paid for the buildings.

• District taxpayers are responsible for the remainder of the bonded debt. The language in HB 2460, signed into law by Governor Ducey on March 27, 2018, reflects this fact and states that vacant district classrooms should be used to educate our children. “School buildings were built with taxpayer money for the purpose of educating children in our state. Obviously unused school buildings do not further this purpose. By selling or leasing the unused buildings to charter or private schools, the buildings can once again be used for their intended purpose.”



• When the District decided to close BPCS, it expected that the full enrollment of BPCS would transfer to West Sedona Elementary. This decision was made in the face of known evidence. A poll of the BPCS student and parent body had showed that 72 percent of the families enrolled at BPCS would choose to enroll their students elsewhere. Those who heard that evidence in an administrative meeting were Dave Lykins (Superintendent), Deana DeWitt (Curriculum Director), Jennifer Chilton (PR), Heather Shaw Burton (Finance), Darrin Karuzas (HS principal), Jay Litwicki (JH principal), Scott Keller (WSS principal), Debbie Jones (BP principal) and John Parks (IT). It appears that the survey results were ignored. As it turned out even 72 percent was a low number. Projections of 2018-2019 enrollment at West Sedona Elementary failed abysmally, and the State Equalization payments attached to those students were lost to SOCUSD when students and parents did not choose West Sedona Elementary.

• At that same August 6 meeting of the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council, Randy Hawley stated additionally that “each student the District loses means a loss of $7,000 revenue to the District”. The parents who chose to enroll their children in non-District schools did so in great part because a) the District chose to close the higher performing elementary school; and b) families will most always enroll their children in schools where parents believe their children will receive the best education. The parents of the BPCS students voted with their feet.

Big Park Education Exploratory Committee Bigparkeducation@gmail.com