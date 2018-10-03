Opinion: Collective working to find perfect retail fit for VOC

As general manager of The Collective, it is my ultimate goal to give our community what they want and need. I hoped to find out that The Collective fit the criteria of each of the stores listed in The Villager Shopping Priorities Poll so I could get on the phone and start negotiations.

I did some research and uncovered these facts:

Sprouts real estate selection criteria has the following minimum requirements: 100,000+ population within 10 minutes, approximately 30,000-foot store size, easy access to high traffic counts, and 150-180-foot store front. When those figures are compared to Sedona’s population, 47,327 people within 30 minutes, we can see that there is a disparity between what Sprouts requires and what the VOC offers.

CVS requires [a] highly visible [site] with pylon sign identity, easy access with traffic signal, high traffic intersections, freestanding sites with drive-thru pharmacy capability, and sufficient population in the trade area. There are myriad issues for them from signage regulations, to traffic circles, to availability of drive-thru compatible sites. Unfortunately, when CVS looks at the VOC market, they skip it based on their corporate mandated site criteria.

Trader Joe’s, being a private company, is more difficult to glean information about. However, if we look at the population statistics of their most recent store openings, the picture becomes clearer. In 2017, stores opened in Kirkland, Washington, and Kalamazoo, Michigan. The city of Kirkland has a population of 88,630. It’s Mean Statistical Area (MSA) is 3.8 million people. Kalamazoo boasts a population of 72,462 with an MSA of 335,340. These figures eclipse the MSA of the Verde Valley Trading Market at 47,327 people.

On top of population disparity, The Collective does not have appropriate space for any of these stores. And so, we, as a community retail center, are working to solve for the underlying desires that drove these poll choices than trying to slay giants. Gail’s article breaks this down for us: “Diverse clothing options, healthy, reasonably-priced food, [and] a theater”.

At The Collective, we have Spirit Wind Farm Store and the Community Market providing local, indigenous, and beyond organic fruits and vegetables from Verde Valley area farms. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and the Market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday mornings. The market has been growing each week and continues to expand. New seasonal foods are available as the crops move through their cycle.

Bearcloud has just opened his newest concept, Santa Fe Trail Women’s Wear, to go along with our other boutique offering, Bilby & Moss. With this momentum, The Collective team is actively trying to find other clothing options to cover a broader range of options and price points.

Finally, we have been brainstorming on holding Picnic Blanket Movie Nights in the Kiva Courtyard for some time. It’s not a movie theater, but movies under the stars are a good alternative.

We hear you and will continue to do what we can with what we have to meet our community’s wants and needs. Thank you for reading.

This 500-word summary was drawn from a longer piece shared on Nextdoor.com. The author, Rodney Boden, remains respectfully at your service and will continue to work to bring VOC what it wants and needs, while working in the reality of the size of VOC and its viability in the marketplace as perceived by “Big Corporation USA”. For the complete article or for questions and comments, you may reach Rodney at rboden@fenixpcg.com.