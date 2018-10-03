Red Mountain Music Academy to open Oct. 1 in music room of former Big Park School

Red Mountain Music Academy opened its doors on October 1, 2018. The school is located in the former music room at the Big Park Community School campus.

“Our goal is to give all ages the opportunity to have a positive, quality musical experience,” said RMMA director Deanna Branaman. “From our 2-4 year old Tiny Tunes class to our Older Kids (retirees) program, we hope to build a community of musicians who are known throughout Sedona and beyond. I feel incredibly honored to be able to bring this kind of music program to our community.”

Branaman will be leading the classes at the academy, and will direct a staff of teachers who will offer private lessons. She will be starting a children’s choir for the community, as well as teaching classes for beginning guitar, ukulele, woodwinds, and steel drums. “I brought the steel drum program to Sedona in 2000, and started the Garbage Can Band and Machine Shop at that time. Steel drums are such a joyful instrument!” Classes and lessons will be offered to both children and adults.



RMMA currently has a staff of five instructors who specialize in teaching private voice, piano, percussion and woodwind instruments. The academy plans to add a strings program and a brass class in the spring.



“We also have plans to add art to the curriculum as well. We hope to have these classes up and running in the next couple of months.” Branaman stated.

Deanna has dreamed of starting a music school in Sedona. She taught choir, band, percussion and general music in the Verde Valley, including at Big Park School. She has continued to teach guitar and piano at Southwestern Academy, a private international boarding school located on the outskirts of Sedona.

“I lead music at The House Church, currently located in Bell Rock Plaza,” Branaman stated. “The church has outgrown its current space, and approached the Sedona School District about renting the multi-purpose room and the music room. When I viewed the music room, I realized it would be a perfect location for a music school.” When Branaman presented the idea to the church, the response was overwhelmingly positive. Not only will the classroom be used for classes and lessons, but the multi-purpose room can be used for recitals and performances. “It’s a win-win for everyone.”



Red Mountain Music Academy is a 501C-3 Arizona non-profit, and all donations toward scholarships or equipment are tax deductible. For more information regarding Red Mountain Music Academy, please visit redmountainmusicacademy.com or call 928-821-8861.



