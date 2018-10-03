Red Rock District Ranger Nicole Branton presentation planned at KSB Speaker Series

Join Keep Sedona Beautiful (“KSB”) for Nicole Branton’s annual update on “The State of the Red Rocks” as part of KSB’s Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series on Wednesday, October 10.



Free to members, residents and visitors - all are welcome to join KSB at 5:30 p.m. at its historic Pushmataha Center on 360 Brewer Road. The evening will include complimentary appetizers donated by El Rincon Restaurante Mexicano and refreshments provided by KSB.





Nicole Branton has been the District Ranger for the Red Rock Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest since 2013. Nicole is an archaeologist by training with a PhD in Anthropology from the University of Arizona.

Her archaeology career focused on cultural landscapes, oral history, and historical archaeology, as well as cultural resource management. In her 20 years with the USDA Forest Service, she has worked in Arizona, Colorado, Utah, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Washington, D.C.

While sharing an extensive collection of photographs of the Red Rock District, Branton will take a look back at the work that Coconino National Forest employees, partners, and volunteers have accomplished over the past year in taking care of our public lands and helping over two million people to enjoy them sustainably.

She will also talk about emerging challenges and provide sneak previews of future projects to look forward to in 2019, including trail improvements and the long-awaited Fossil Creek Comprehensive River Management Plan.

She will also answer questions about fire, smoke, traffic, water quality, graffiti, and more.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series is typically held the second Wednesday of each month from September through May. It focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region.

Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that, by acting through the stewardship of its members and volunteers, is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area.



For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit http://www.keepsedonabeautiful.org/ or call 928.282.4938.