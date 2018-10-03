Road, traffic update from Supervisor Garrison

Since many VOCA members missed our last Board meeting, I thought it worthwhile to highlight a visit from County Supervisor Randy Garrison.

Supervisor Garrison discussed issues of speeding and increased traffic on Verde Valley School Road. To mitigate, Yavapai County has updated the signage. Larger stop signs have been placed at the Bell Rock intersection, with colors on the posts to make them more visible at night.

The County will also deploy $30K of mobile and fixed RADAR speed meters to gauge traffic flow, and hopefully reduce the speeding. The Sheriffs will also be patrolling our streets.

Also addressed was road accessibility within the VOC, and between the VOC and Sedona, including Red Rock Crossing options.

Supervisor Garrison acknowledged that this topic historically solicited emotional responses from both in favor and opposed. Although no details were provided, he indicated that certain political aspects may also be in force. He further assured us that Yavapai County will be working with the City of Sedona, Keep Sedona Moving, Big Park Regional Coordinating Council, and the community at large, to ascertain the level of interest in implementing and funding any potential road work.

The current cost estimates -- $35M based on studies conducted about four years ago. Also mentioned was a proposed road expansion of Beaverhead Flat Road to Highway 260. Information on this can be found at www.verdeconnect.com.

We were also updated on the status of the Pinon Woods Gate. It currently remains open due to numerous occasions of vandalism, costing the County $3-6K per incident.

According to Supervisor Garrison, the Sedona Fire District has no requirements regarding the gate, thereby taking a neutral position on whether it should remain open or closed.

Next step: The County will conduct a full traffic study in the October 2018 timeframe. In the meantime, a preliminary analysis using mobile digital speed signs have confirmed access of 800 cars over a ten-day period, at speeds ranging from 16-26 MPH maximum.

Yavapai County will continue to monitor and collect information with these mobile speed signs, and keep the gate open until they analyze this data along with the results of the October traffic study.

Thereafter, the County Board of Supervisors will determine the final status of this gate. Those interested in providing feedback/suggestions should contact Supervisor Garrison while these studies are being conducted.

Finally, on August 30th, the Patel’s/Sender Associates rented our ballroom to present information on proposed zoning code changes/conceptual hotel plans for the SE quadrant of SR 179. I was out of town and missed the meetings but heard they were well attended, with lively discussions.

With all that is currently happening in our community, I think it’s important for those that are empowered, to hear our voices. So please, contact the appropriate entities and give your feedback.