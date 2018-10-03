Village People: Laura Dong -- A delightfully surprising woman of many talents

“That’s what drives me. I want to be different. I’ve always been different. I like breaking stereotypes, taking jobs that aren’t expected,” said Laura Dong, the self-proclaimed “token Asian Jeep driver for Pink Jeeps.” Give her one minute and she’ll crack at least two jokes that somehow address Asian stereotypes. She’ll make you laugh, feel awkward for laughing and yet, her own laughter and eyes invite you to give in to it and laugh with her. She says her dream is stand-up comedy, except she’s terrified of public speaking. She IS very funny.

Laura’s parents emigrated from China and settled in Long Island, entrepreneurs operating laundries and restaurants in which she, the youngest of five kids, grew up working. Rather than after-school activities, she laughs that she got to work in the family “sweatshops.” She spent time in Houston, New Jersey, graduated from Rutgers as an Art History and Psych major. Yep...breaking those stereotypes.

She next opened dry cleaning businesses and five tailoring shops in NJ and NY, came to Sedona for eight years, tailoring and writing a book (published by McGraw Hill), then worked as a spotter, flying the pipeline from Houston to Sedona to WY, IA, Chicago, looking for leaks. Moving back to Texas, Laura opened a day spa, becoming the #1 spa in Houston, one of the top three in the US for eyelash extensions. She also taught “cookie art” classes.

In 2015, Laura returned to Sedona for a memorial service of a friend and had a “vortex moment” where she wondered why she wasn’t still living here and instantly knew she had to move back. One month later she moved here with no job, home or friends. She began working at a spa doing eyelash extensions, started The Sedona Alchemist and The Cookie Alchemist, and became the tailor for Richard David for Men. Her boss Jeffrey became her fiancé. They will marry later this year.

When living in Sedona the first time Laura learned caving, rappelling and how to drive a Jeep on the trails to get to those locations. Two years ago it seemed natural for her to apply at Pink Jeep and do what she loves...drive a Jeep while making her passengers scream “in a good way.” “I make them laugh their tushies off until they can’t breathe.” She does this by “attacking the stereotypes with humor to cut through the tension...and to get them prepared for a LOT of fun!”

Growing up an Asian girl in Oyster Bay, racism was real for Laura. “I was picked on. I was the token Asian. But I decided if I don’t give it power, it can’t hurt me. So I joke about it.” She finds people appreciate her willingness to address stereotypes through humor, getting it out there in front of them where it can be discussed. Laura laughs, saying driving a Jeep is one of those jobs “that aren’t expected of women or Asians.” She wants her epitaph to read, “She made people laugh.”

Jim Cunningham, Jr. is a pastor, husband, father, lover of people, friend, neighbor, counselor, teacher, book collector, and jack-of-all-trades. Meet him here each month to become acquainted with yet another Village resident.