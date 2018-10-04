COMING SUNDAY: Saving Miss Moon

Miss Moon, a 3-month-old Quarterhorse, will have part of her right front leg amputated on Oct. 5 because of Osteitis of the metacarpophalangeal, meaning she has infection and inflammation of the bone from the ankle down.

Photo by Bill Helm.

Miss Moon, a 3-month-old Quarterhorse, will have part of her right front leg amputated on Oct. 5 because of Osteitis of the metacarpophalangeal, meaning she has infection and inflammation of the bone from the ankle down.

By Bill Helm

  • Originally Published: October 4, 2018 9:29 a.m.

    • Post by CVbugle.

    Camp Verde Bugle by CVbugle

    See Sunday's Camp Verde Bugle and Verde Independent newspapers to read about Miss Moon, a 3-month-old Quarterhorse who on Friday will have part of her right front leg amputated, then fit with a temporary leg.

    Rimrock resident Katie Longfellow has been Miss Moon's owner since late-August. Longfellow, vet tech and office manager at Camp Verde’s Central Arizona Equine, has cared for the filly, who has Ostetis since she was barely a week old.

    Once the stump has healed, Miss Moon will be fit with a permanent prosthetic.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.