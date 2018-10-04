COMING SUNDAY: Saving Miss Moon

See Sunday's Camp Verde Bugle and Verde Independent newspapers to read about Miss Moon, a 3-month-old Quarterhorse who on Friday will have part of her right front leg amputated, then fit with a temporary leg.

Rimrock resident Katie Longfellow has been Miss Moon's owner since late-August. Longfellow, vet tech and office manager at Camp Verde’s Central Arizona Equine, has cared for the filly, who has Ostetis since she was barely a week old.

Once the stump has healed, Miss Moon will be fit with a permanent prosthetic.