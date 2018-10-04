Verde Valley News Roundup: Cottonwood adopts new outdoor light code

In an effort to control excessive light pollution, Cottonwood City Council adopted a new ordinance changing the city’s outdoor lighting code Tuesday.

According to the code, all outdoor neon lighting is to be turned off by 10 p.m. or whenever the business closes, whichever is later.

The code also changes the definition of “neon lighting.” The codes defines neon lighting as “using luminous gas-filled tubes often formed into text symbols or decorative elements.”

“Any unshielded neon lighting is limited by the unshielded lighting limits,” according to the code.

The purpose of this new ordinance is to allow the city to be considered for recognition as an International Dark Sky City, according to staff documents.

In an interview with the Verde Independent last March, Berrin Nejad, Cottonwood dark-sky committee chair, said the city has already collected support letters from the public.

“I think it is proper for us – we should do it and follow in the footsteps of Sedona. I think it will be a good thing in every way. We’ve been practicing [dark-sky habits], so why not do it the right way?” Nejad said.

-- Kelcie Grega

Cottonwood adopts RV Parks as conditional uses

Cottonwood City Council adopted an ordinance defining Recreation Vehicle Parks as condition uses for each zone, Tuesday.

According to staff documents, the previous ordinance provided a definition for RV parks and campground but only specified where the campgrounds were allowed.

RV parks are now defined differently under this ordinance, according to staff documents.

“Staff believes that each should be allowed within certain zones as either permitted or conditional uses,” documents state.

--Kelcie Grega

Memorial bricks to be installed outside civic center

The Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission is encouraging individuals and businesses to purchase a brick as part of the Memorial Brick Program.



Paver bricks will be installed between the sidewalk on Main Street and the main entry of the civic center, now knowns as the Cottonwood Community Club House.

All proceeds will go toward funding the restoration efforts of the civic center.

Contact Commission Member Kathryn Turney at kturney@cottonwoodaz.gov to purchase a brick.

--Kelcie Grega

Council to review applications for city manager position

The application process for Cottonwood City Manager closes Friday.

Cottonwood City Council will review the 50-plus applications submitted, said Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski in his mayoral newsletter.

Cottonwood City Council enlisted the services of Novak Group, a firm hired to assist in the city manager search.

Council members were each interviewed by Jennifer Reichelt, one of the leaders of the firm. City department leaders were also interviewed to gather input to inform their search process.

--Kelcie Grega

Community gears up for 10th annual Walkin’ on Main

The Verde Valley is celebrating the 10th annual Walkin’ on Main street festival on Nov. 10 in Old Town.



The event will host art exhibits, galleries, retail vendors and interactive displays.

Walkin’ on Main will also feature a wine tasting garden put together by the Verde Valley Wine Consortium.

Mingus Union High School Auto Club will organize a Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free for all.

--Kelcie Grega

Give blood in Camp Verde Oct. 12

CAMP VERDE – The next Camp Verde Community Blood Drive will be from noon until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 in the Bloodmobile, located in the Camp Verde Bashas’ grocery store parking lot.

Bashas’ is located at 650 Finnie Flat Road. Contact Irene Peoble for more information at 928-567-9227.

Or visit www.Bloodhero.com (Sponsor code: CampVerdeCommunity).

-- Bill Helm

Democrats stage benefit concert for LD6 candidates

COTTONWOOD – From 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, the Yavapai County Democrats, Cottonwood will hold a benefit concert for the party’s Arizona State Legislative District 6 candidates at Main Stage.

According to Kat Ginzel, program for the Democratic party’s Cottonwood group, senate candidate Wade Carlisle and legislative candidates Felicia French and Bobby Tyler are expected to attend.

Scheduled entertainment includes Bill Bassett, Eve Moffat, Joe (Cruz) Rivera, John Ziegler, Steve Sandner, Sunny Heartly, Sweet Baby Ray & Friends and Tommy (Rocks) Anderson.

Suggested donation is $10, with all donations “will be divided equally between the three candidates,” Ginzel said.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood.

-- Bill Helm