Broncs bust Cowboy football in Camp Verde’s home finale

Photo Gallery Camp Verde Football Parker Homecoming 100518 Camp Verde hosted Parker for their annual Homecoming game on Oct. 5. VVN/James Kelley

Parker spoiled Camp Verde High football’s Homecoming on Friday night.

AIA week 8 football scores 4A Grand Canyon Prescott 26, Bradshaw Mountain 21 Coconino 52, Mohave 7 Flagstaff 39, Lee Williams 0 2A Verde Tonopah Valley 48, Glendale Prep 0 6A Chandler 56, Brophy Prep 7 Trevor G. Browne 46, Maryvale 40 (3 OT) Chaparral 40, Sandra Day O’Connor 37 5A Higley 45, Campo Verde 28 Notre Dame Prep 51, Horizon 35 Marana 20, Ironwood Ridge 13 4A Seton Catholic Prep 57, Arcadia 29 Gila Ridge 20, Buckeye Union 14 Salpointe Catholic 51, Casa Grande 28 Catalina Foothills 55, Vista Grande 6 Combs 43, Cortez 0 Desert Edge 33, Cactus 22 Walden Grove 50, Douglas 3 Apache Junction 55, Dysart 34 Glendale 69, Washington 20 Greenway 42, Thunderbird 39 Lake Havasu 31, Deer Valley 24 Mesquite 49, Poston Butte 15 Tempe 34, Moon Valley 15 Pueblo Magnet 49, Palo Verde Magnet 0 Peoria 38, Estrella Foothills 19 Amphitheater 43, Rio Rico 0 Saguaro 42, Marcos de Niza 7 Sahuaro 42, Canyon Del Oro 21 St. Mary’s 25, Shadow Mountain 12 Youngker 61, Yuma 20 3A Page 94, Window Rock 0 AZ College Prep 27, Paradise Honors 21 Chino Valley 53, Kingman 8 Blue Ridge 23, Show Low 12 Snowflake 34, Payson 7 Winslow 50, Holbrook 0 2A Veritas Prep 33, Sedona Red Rock 20 Santa Cruz Valley 27, Arizona Lutheran 15 Chandler Prep 25, Globe 21 Greyhills Academy 48, Many Farms 16 Hopi 46, Valley (Sanders) 0 Phoenix Christian 56, Heritage Academy Laveen 0 Red Mesa 60, Pinon 0 Alchesay 59, Rock Point 0 Round Valley 48, Benson 0 Miami 52, San Carlos 26 San Manuel Jr./Sr. 28, Tempe Prep 24 North Pointe Prep 52, Scottsdale Prep 14 St. Johns 23, Pima 20 Tombstone 38, Bisbee 36 Antelope Union 58, Valley Lutheran 0 Willcox 50, Santa Rita 14 1A Williams 68, El Capitan 12 Bagdad 68, Mohave Accelerated 0 Arete Prep 83, PDSD 26

The No. 18 Broncs defeated the No. 27 Cowboys (3-4, 1-1 Verde), handing Camp Verde its first home loss of the season their last game of the season at home.

“We knew that that was going to be the most physical and the strongest team that we’ve played all year going in,” CV head coach Rick Walsworth said. “They have a reputation for always being physical and strong So we knew it was going to be a big test cuz we hadn’t seen a team like that all year.”

Parker came into the game at 3-3 but had won two of their last three, only falling to No. 3 Trivium Prep. The Broncs are 1-1 in Verde Region play.

“Their losses were: they lost to a 3A team, they lost to Wickenburg, they lost to the No. 3 team in our division by six points last week,” Walsworth said. “They’re good. They’re always physical, they’re always strong.”

Junior running back/defensive back Cale Cook said the Cowboys played hard and he was proud of their effort.

Out of 29 players on their roster, Parker has 14 seniors.

“It was a good game, taking the loss is not nice but we didn’t give up,” senior quarterback/defensive back Steven Petty said. “We all made mistakes, myself included but we didn’t give up and that’s what matters right there.”

Camp Verde has four seniors and relies heavily on freshmen and sophomores.

“I’m very impressed with them,” Petty said. “I’ve been impressed with them all season, they’ve stepped up where I’ve never seen a freshman or a young guy like that step up before.”

Parker jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first couple of minutes of the game. Then after an 18-yard touchdown pass, went ahead 22-0 following a 75-yard touchdown reception.

“I feel like at the beginning of the game we were just really mad at each other, I feel like we weren’t doing our best but by the end we were finally working together as a team and we were doing what we were supposed to, so it was good,” Cook said.

The Broncs also scored on a 30-yard run and a 26-yard pass.

Camp Verde got on the board in the fourth quarter with a two-yard touchdown run by Cook. Sophomore running back/defensive back Peyton Kelley ran in the two-point conversion.

“They played hard til the end and that’s all we can ask of them,” Walsworth said. “Every week, no matter what’s the score, we always talk about ‘it’s 0-0 at halftime’ and just go out and play the second half and we gotta win the second half. We played with effort to win right up until the very end and that’s all we can ask of the kids.”

Cook ran for 152 yards and the score on 26 carries.

“I feel like I ran pretty good I couldn’t have done it without my line, they did a lot of it,” Cook said.

Camp Verde closes out the season at No. 7 Tonopah Valley and at Trivium Prep, who is 7-0 and leading the Verde Region.

“They’ve grown a lot,” Walsworth said. “I mean we got a lot of guys that are growing some hair on their proverbial chin right now that it’ll pay off for them in the years to come Like I told them when the game’s over: ‘there’s only four guys that played their last game at home tonight.’”

Homecoming royalty

Camp Verde football did pick up a win on Friday night.

Senior defensive back/receiver Dominic Pittman was crowned Homecoming king. Katelynn Spisak won Homecoming queen.

Pittman was a top cross country runner for the Cowboys until switching to football his senior year. Last season he had a couple top 10 finishes and was 43rd at Sectionals.