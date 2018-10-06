Camp Verde Homecoming Royalty

Camp Verde High School senior Dominic Pittman and fellow senior Katelynn Spisak were named Camp Verde’s Homecoming king and queen during the halftime ceremonies of the Cowboys final home game of the season. VVN/James Kelley
Camp Verde High School senior Dominic Pittman and fellow senior Katelynn Spisak were named Camp Verde’s Homecoming king and queen during the halftime ceremonies of the Cowboys final home game of the season. VVN/James Kelley
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.