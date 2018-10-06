Clarkdale to review sustainable guidelines for housing

CLARKDALE -- In response to interest from developers to build multifamily units in Clarkdale, town staff drafted guidelines to encourage sustainable development.

Tuesday, Clarkdale Town Council will review and discuss the guidelines. The item is slated for discussion and possible action.

Drafted guidelines go over water use, ecological design and sustainable construction, according to staff documents.

“With adopted guidelines, we will be able to work with the development community in designing projects that incorporate sustainable and innovative concepts,” said Clarkdale Planning Manager Beth Escobar.

According to staff documents, many of the proposed multifamily developments do not have the ability to connect to the town’s water or wastewater systems. In Clarkdale, the conventional water source is groundwater.

“Conserving water use through design elements is particularly important when a project is on a well,” staff documents state.



Harvesting rainwater is a potential alternative to pumping groundwater, according to staff documents.

Clarkdale Town Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Men’s Lounge of the Clark Memorial Clubhouse at 19 N. 9th St. Visit https://www.clarkdale.az.gov/your_government/mayor_and_council/your_government/agendas_and_minutes.php for agendas and minutes.