Obituary: Ivanelle Wilhelmina Lockard

Ivanelle Wilhelmina Lockard went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept 28, 2018.





She and her twin brother, Ivan, were born and raised on a small Iowa farm near Farmersburg. Her education spanned 17 years, eight in a little country school, four at Monona H.S. (class of ‘42), and three extremely demanding years at Kahler Hospital School of Nursing in Rochester, Minnesota (Class of ‘46).

She trained as a cadet nurse during WWII at Schick General Army Hospital in Clinton, Iowa. She was employed as an RN at La Crosse Lutheran Hospital prior to becoming supervisor of a tiny Waukon, Iowa, maternity hospital where she was on call 24/7, trained new aides, and helped prepare for the construction of a new hospital.

The architect on that new hospital turned out to be her future husband, William A. (Bill) Lockard; they married in 1951 and lived in Decorah. They moved to Phoenix in 1957, where she resided for 26 years and raised her two boys as a stay-at-home mom.





After Bill’s passing, she moved to Prescott Valley where she was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church for over 30 years, prior to her final four years in Cottonwood.

She was very active, taking care of grandkids, volunteering for tasks at church, enjoying crafts, decorating cakes and, of course, gardening at home.





Ivanelle and Bill had three sons, Enalo L. (Evie), of Cottonwood, Abram W., who died in infancy, and Frederic W. (Melanie), of Frisco, Texas. Ivanelle is preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Louise Schlake; her husband, Bill; and her two brothers, Ivan and Merle. Surviving is her sister, Carol (Bob) Hanson; her two sons, nine grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.





Her remains have been inurned and will be placed in Iowa at a later date.

Memorial services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please give memorials to God’s World Preschool & Childcare or the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML).





Information provided by survivors.