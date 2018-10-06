Obituary: Thomas Michael Behlow 1955-2018

Thomas Michael Behlow was born on Oct. 24, 1955, in Detroit, Michigan, and grew up in Sedona, Arizona. After a long courageous battle with cancer, he passed on to eternal life peacefully in his home at age 62 on Oct. 2, 2018, in Cottonwood, Arizona.



Thomas loved camping, hiking, RC trucks, and spending time with his family and friends. He was an accomplished musician, and spent his professional years mastering carpentry.

Thomas was a mentor to many in his trade, a wonderful husband, an amazing father, proud grandfather and left a lasting imprint on everyone’s hearts that knew him. There is no doubt that he will be greatly missed.





Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Eunice “Boots” Behlow.

He is survived by his wife, Georgina “Jo” Behlow; his children, Jesse, Annie, Holly, Heather; nine grandchildren; his siblings, David, Judy, John, Paul, Mark; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.





No service is scheduled at this time.





Information provided by survivors.