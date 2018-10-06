Police issue alert on man trying to break into apartments

Beginning on Sept. 24, Cottonwood police have taken three separate reports of a suspicious male lurking around or trying to enter windows of apartments, said Sgt. Monica Kuhlt.
The suspect is described as a dark skinned African American male, bald or shaved head, clean shaven, about 6 feet tall and muscular or bulky, Kuhlt explained in a news release from Cottonwood PD.
“In two of the instances, the suspect actually attempted entry into the apartment through a window but fled when someone saw him,” Kuhlt explained.
Bottom floor apartments seem to be the suspect’s choice. Three different apartment complexes have reported an African American male trying to get into an apartment or lurking around the patios and windows. These locations are between 7th & 10th Street and East Mingus Avenue to North Main Street in Old Town, the news release stated.
“Please keep an eye out for someone matching that description acting suspicious or trying to crawl through windows and call 9-1-1 immediately,” said Kuhlt. “We don’t know the suspect’s motivation; whether he’s trying to commit a burglary or commit a sexual offense. Regardless, we need to catch him before someone gets hurt.”
--Information provided by Cottonwood Police Dept.
