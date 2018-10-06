Sports briefs: Mingus, Camp Verde volleyball teams fall, CV soccer games postponed

No. 4 Flagstaff sweeps Mingus volleyball

Flagstaff handed Mingus Union volleyball its second straight defeat on Wednesday night.

No. 4 Eagles beat the No. 29 Marauders 3-0 in Cottonwood. Flagstaff won both matches against Mingus Union 3-0 this season, 12 matches in a row and 12 sets in a row.

Mingus Union (13-11, 1-6 Grand Canyon) lost their last match at the Chandler Prep Volleyball Invitational, at ASU, 2-1 to Glendale Copper Canyon but they had won six straight matches before that. The Marauders beat Tucson, Gilbert Classical, Wellton Antelope, Duncan, Scottsdale Cicero Prep Academy and Whiteriver Alchesay at the tournament.

The Marauders’ next match is on Wednesday at home against No. 12 Bradshaw Mountain.

Camp Verde girls blank Blue Ridge

On Thursday Camp Verde High girls soccer bounced back.

The No. 8 Cowboys (3-5, 1-2 Central) beat Lakeside Blue Ridge 1-0 on the road. Camp Verde was coming off a 1-0 loss to Page in their previous game on Sept. 25.

Camp Verde had lost four in a row before they defeated Payson 7-0 at home on Sept. 20.

The Cowboys’ game against No. 2 Northland Prep, which had been rained out, was rescheduled for Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. at home.

Camp Verde’s next game is Tuesday at Payson. The NPA game is their next home contest.

Cowboy boys soccer loses first games

Camp Verde High boys soccer dropped its first four games of the season last weekend in Tucson.

The No. 4 Cowboys (5-4-1, 3-0 Central) lost 1-0 to No. 2 Lakeside Blue Ridge and 5-1 to No. 3 Chino Valley on Sept. 28 at the Old Pueblo Soccer Classic. Then on Sept. 29 the Cowboys lost 2-0 to No. 9 Snowflake and 2-1 to No. 19 Holbrook.

The games don’t count towards the rankings though since they are tournament games. Joseph Jones scored the Cowboys’ goal against Chino Valley. Joshua Pack scored the goal in the Holbrook game.

The Cowboys regular season game at No. 1 Phoenix Country Day, which was rained out, was rescheduled for Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. Also their game against No. 5 Page was moved back a day to Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.

Camp Verde’s next game is Tuesday at No. 3 Chino Valley. Their next home game is Saturday at noon against unranked Leading Edge Academy Gilbert.

Camp Verde volleyball falls to Glendale Prep

No. 2 Glendale Prep swept Camp Verde High volleyball on Tuesday.

The Griffins beat the Cowboys 25-8, 25-12 and 25-6. The defeat was No. 28 Camp Verde (7-17, 1-5 Central) ninth dropped match in a row.

The Cowboys return to action on Tuesday when they host No. 18 Sedona Red Rock at 6 p.m. The Scorpions won the first match 3-1 (12-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-17) on Sept. 13 in Sedona.