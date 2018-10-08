Ben Carr will present a ukulele workshop at Tommy Rocks music store in Jerome Friday, Oct. 19, 6-8 p.m. Ben will teach a two-hour workshop focusing on ukulele strumming techniques and fingerpicking while focusing on blues and Beatles songs for ukulele, followed by a private concert and CD signing.



Tommy Rocks music store is one of the largest ukulele dealers in Arizona, and will host Ben Carr for this workshop. Advance tickets are available at the store, or through contacting Tommy through Facebook. The cost is $40 for the two-hour workshop with the seating is limited to 25, and also includes a meet and greet after the workshop along a chance to win a Kala spruce top soprano ukulele and carry bag.

Workshop artist Ben Carr is a Southern Vermont-based musician focused on performance and education on the ukulele across the country. He is a graduate of the James Hill Ukulele Initiative (James Hill is known as one of the finest ukulele performers in the world). Ben has shared the stage with Victoria Vox,Jim Beloff, Lil’ Rev, Clarence ‘Gatemouth’ Brown, Page McConnell and Mike Gordon (Phish), Gerald Ross, Stu Fuchs, and many more.

Carr approaches the ukulele is an unique way - using intricate strum patterns, fingerpicking, percussive tones, looped beats/riffs, and harmonic textures. His solo ukulele performances include both original compositions and covers that flow from jazz standards and classical to rock and reggae, and fuses traditional techniques and classical styles to modern songwriting. More on Ben: www.BenCarrMusic.com and FaceBook: BenCarrMusic.



Music store owner Tommy Anderson is the originator of both the Jerome Ukulele Orchestra and the Sedona Ukulele Posse.

Tommy Rocks music store in Jerome carries ukuleles from Kala, Kumu, Magic Fluke, Makala, Eddy Finn and Outdoor (waterproof) Ukuleles, and other instruments including “banjo’leles”, “guitar’leles” and the Kala U-Bass (bass’olele): a ukulele bass that sounds like an upright bass when plugged in. Tommy Rocks music store is located at 110 Main Street in Jerome, in the lower level of the New State Building, located across the street from Grapes restaurant on main street and directly under the Post Office. More on Tommy Rocks music store at www.TommyRocks.com and on FaceBook at www.Facebook.com/TommyRocksJerome

If You Go ...

• What: Ben Carr ukulele workshop at Tommy Rocks

• When: Friday, Oct. 19, 6-8 p.m.

• Where: Tommy Rocks music store 110 Main Street, Jerome

• How Much: $40

• More Info: (928) 963-0409 www.Facebook.com/TommyRocksJerome