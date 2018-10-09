Obituary: Dorothy H. Partridge 1920-2018

Dorothy H. Partridge of Cottonwood, Arizona, died Sept. 30, 2018, age 98.
Born in New Haven, Connecticut, Sept. 19, 1920, the daughter of George and Helen Hutchison.
Survived by a son, Edward (Kathleen) Partridge of Georgetown, Texas; a daughter, Anne (David) Clark, Reston, Virginia; three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, four nephews, and niece.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Cottonwood Village.
