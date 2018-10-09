Professional Women’s Group ‘Making a Difference Award’ ceremony set Oct. 16

COTTONWOOD -- The Northern Arizona Professional Women’s Group announces its second annual ‘Making a Difference Award’ event.

Fifteen nominees, accomplished women who have made a difference serving in our communities, will be honored at a luncheon meeting Oct. 16, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Cottonwood Recreation Center meeting rooms.

The following women have been nominated this year:

• Cindi Battisti, Owner/Operator Cindi B’s, Interior Design Specialist and author

• Helaine Kurot, Owner/Operator of 360 Automotive and the 360 Coffee Shop

• Kim Gould, Verde Valley Healthcare NP

• Lori Reinhart, Sedona Arts Festival executive director

• Mitzie Christian, Pet Search and Rescue

• Diane Joens, Community member and past mayor of Cottonwood

• Kathryn Bazan, past Business Assistance Center Administrator, Verde Valley Small Business Development Specialist

• Leslie Fox, Cornucopia Community Advocates Food Recover Program Coordinator

• Margo Braman, Owner/Operator MargoBDesign LLC

• Raena Avalon, Director of the Verde Valley Homeless Coalition

• Elyce Monet, founder and director of Parangello Players

• Kellie Wilson, executive director, Old Town Mission

• Laurie Rangel, Toastmaster Club Charter Chair

• Sandra Trautman, owner/operator of the Canine Country Club

• Tracy Pastor, director of the Verde Valley Humane Society

On-line registration is $15 at www.pwgaz.org/registration.

The cost is $20 at the door without lunch. The event includes networking opportunities, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.

PWG’s vision is to support, inspire and empower women to action. The purpose of the organization is to promote and enhance development and education of professional women in the Verde Valley and Sedona.