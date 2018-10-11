Letter: Be diligent, do your homework before casting vote in Yavapai College election

Editor:

This is a historic moment for the county but in particular for the Verde Valley voter as we get to vote for our Yavapai Community College board member to represent us.

This is very significant in that for past 50 years, these positions have, in general, been appointed. This board is distinctly different from our regular school boards as they have the power to tax us.

Our property taxes have risen five times in 10 years and we in the Valley have seen a withdrawal of services and a drop in enrollment.



This letter is a small attempt to alert you to this unique chance to pick that person who will best represent us; our strengths and needs.



I urge you to do some research, ask questions, go on line and find that person who will best listen to us and act for our good.

Please,most importantly vote.

Ruth Marie Wicks

Clarkdale