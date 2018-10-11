Letter: New board, solid vision, firm commitment by VVPOA

Editor:

This is a VERY delayed response to an editorial by Editor Dan Engler on June 13, 2017. (Yes that is 2017).



A summary of pertinent comments from that 2017 editorial is presented.

A response follows to each comment from the CURRENT 2018 NEW VVPOA BOARD:

“Once a vibrant force, the VVPOA boasted a community pool, regular social activities at the clubhouse and provided regular communication to the membership with its own newspaper.”

Response from the current VVPOA Board:

There is a new board of the VVPOA. At the vvpoa.net website, board members are introduced. A newsletter will begin in November and will be provided to a list of emails that will grow over time. The newsletter will keep the public abreast of activities. The pool was very active this summer and the plan is to continue to have the pool open during every summer. Activities will be scheduled at the clubhouse by the Social Activities committee.

“There has been a mass exodus of board and committee members. The VVPOA, in the words of District 3 County Supervisor Randy Garrison, “does not have a functional board.” Garrison continued to state…”it is a very contentious situation and there is a lot of bad blood out there … the situation has gotten very political and the people on the board have received a barrage of insults and complaints. There is a concern out there about the transparency of the organization … it’s just a very difficult situation all around.”

Response from the current VVPOA Board:

District 3 County Supervisor Randy Garrison can rest assured that there is now a new functional VVPOA board as of September 2018. The new board is scheduled to meet Randy Garrison next month its November board meeting. The VVPOA is determined to provide transparency and to avoid politics.



“The VVPOA was once a truly representative voice of the Verde Village community. That is not the case today ... the key question for the VVPOA should not be about moving forward, but whether it’s time for the organization to fold its tent.”

Response from the current VVPOA Board:

The VVPOA will strive to represent the voice of the Verde Village community. We are going to move forward and not disband.

A draft of new By-Laws can be reviewed at the vvpoa.net website and will be voted on at the November VVPOA general meeting. These By-Laws are revised and are intended to make the organization more relevant to 2018 and beyond.

VVPOA members and non-members alike are welcome to attend any general meeting of the VVPOA.

Donna Buchanan,

Vice President, Unit 2 director Verde Village Property Owners Assn.