Verde Valley Women Who Lead: Barbara Quayle

SEDONA -- For Barbara Quayle, what you think of her is none of her business.

Because when it comes to other people’s opinions, “you can only control yourself and your reaction to it,” she said.

This philosophy is prevalent in a program for burn survivors Quayle developed called STEPS [smile, tone of voice, eye contact, posture, self-talk]

Quayle is a burn survivor herself. In February of 1977, Quayle was seriously burned following a car accident. The burns covered 40 percent of her back, face, arms hands and knees.

But Quayle chose to be a survivor rather than a victim.

The self-described “lively senior” is active in her church as well as organizations like Sedona Women.

She said her love affair with Sedona was a gradual one but now things have come “full circle” since growing up in a small town in Iowa.

“The joy about the small town of Sedona is that I know just about everybody in my street,” she said.



Who/what inspires you?

Ordinary people who do very good things with their lives. And do it from a faith-based premise. A quote I just love is by the now Saint Mother Theresa: “Let no one ever come to you without leaving better and happier. Be the living expression of God’s kindness: kindness in your face, kindness in your eyes, kindness in your smile.”

What event motivated you to be where you are now?

I think my burn injury and the challenges of recovery physically, emotionally, spiritually, psychologically, were an impetuous to realize that we had so little resources for burn survivors and their families in our nation and that people were discharged from burn centers without ever knowing how to reintegrate back into the community and navigate the public that was filled with stares and questions and startled glances and rude remarks.

Those were the things I learned. Now I teach it to others in more simplified ways.

I struggled with those aspects of community reintegration and some of the programs I’ve developed help people with simple ways to do that and feel more comfortable and confident and socially in control and comfortable in their own skin. Not run by what strangers think of them.

What do you think is the most significant barrier for women in leadership?

I don’t think women sometimes are always helpful to other women and I see that there’s a big divide sometimes in our country.

I think there is a jealousy among women -- and I hate to say that -- rather than being a cheerleader for someone who is very talented. I don’t like that.

If someone is very talented, promote them, encourage them, be their cheerleader.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Think about everything you do just a little bit longer before you take action. Remember that you are your intuition and your gut reaction can be a big asset. If it doesn’t feel right or does feel right, listen to that.

What will be the biggest challenge for women behind you?

I think younger women would be well-served to live and act with greater decorum and values and respect for themselves as well as others.

When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be do something with racehorses. I wanted to help train racehorses. I never had the thought that I could have been a woman jockey because that was a man’s job. Now you see female jockeys.

What fact do most women not know about you?

I’m obsessed with color. I love to look at color, whether in décor or flowers or making food that has a lot of color to it. Something about color makes my spirit soar.

Favorite book and why:

Wild Swans. I read it many years ago and it is based on really a true saga of three daughters in China. I love historical novels but this is sort of the history based upon what this author was told about her family history.

--

Verde Valley Women who Lead is an occasional series by Verde Valley Newspapers to elevate women leaders in the community. Barbara Quayle and others will be featured in this year’s Women in Business special issue.