Camp Verde High football loses at No. 8 Tonopah Valley

Camp Verde High football lost its second straight game.

The No. 28 Cowboys (3-5, 1-2 Verde) lost 30-8 at No. 8 Tonopah Valley (7-1, 2-0) on Friday night. Camp Verde remained winless on the road, dropping to 0-4. They went 3-1 at home.

Tonopah Valley and Trivium Prep are tied atop the Verde Region in its inaugural season. Camp Verde is in fourth place.

The Cowboys close out the season at No. 2 Trivium Prep on Friday at 7 p.m. Trivium Prep and Tonopah Valley play on Oct. 26.