Commentary: Prime opportunity awaits Cottonwood to finally answer need for new City Hall

One of my promises when I campaigned to become mayor was to provide more efficient government and to spend your money wisely. Not long into my term, I was pleased to learn that my fellow council members held this value too, and this was incorporated into our strategic plan that has guided our work together for the last two years.

In the last year an opportunity has presented itself to council that would help us provide more efficient service and spur additional economic development in the community. For several months now I have been working with representatives from Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) on what would be a unique partnership to consolidate our fragmented facilities and centralize city hall to a building that has long stood empty: the Rough Cut building on the corner of 10th and Main Street, just at the edge of Old Town.

As many know, this facility was constructed years ago but never completed. Only the shell exists today and it has become a white elephant and a dark welcome to the vibrant Old Town commercial corridor. In 2008, NAH purchased the entire property, but changed its vision on the use of this space. NAH and the city have now come together with a partnership concept that is mutually beneficial for both, and which ultimately will solve several challenges that the city has faced for decades.

Beginning in the 1980s the city has recognized the need to consolidate city facilities, and since that time has discussed building a centralized city hall. Over the years, we have purchased buildings that were cheap and suited the immediate needs of the community as we grew.

This incremental growth, while needed at the time, has resulted in the difficulty for the public and residents to access government efficiently (i.e. pay water bills, apply for a building permits, meet with council and staff) and has created challenges in the flow of communication and sharing of services between departments.

For the 13 years I have served on council, we have looked at a variety of options, from building a new city hall facility on land we currently own (in the activity park of Old Town, or on the corner of 6th Street and 89A) to purchasing or trading for land on which to build a new facility, to leasing space in commercial complexes. Of all the options we have explored, the best and least expensive option is through a strategic partnership with NAH.

NAH has offered to assist the city with financing the property, completing the required build out to suit our space needs, and supplying fixtures furnishings, and equipment. All of this work could be completed while we still occupy our current facilities. Once the work is complete and turn-key, the city could make the move from seven separate buildings to one centralized location. Of the options explored, this one solution would save taxpayers millions on a capital project that has been looming for decades.

There are many benefits to a consolidated facility. Efficiency is number one. In our current situation, maintaining seven separate facilities is a poor use of taxpayer dollars, particularly when many of these facilities are historic and in need of constant repairs and maintenance, not to mention the expense of inefficient outdated heating and cooling systems.

The city also has an abundance of administrative staff hired to be the point of contact for the public at each of these separate facilities. A consolidated facility would remove this need and staff could be reassigned where needed more or removed entirely through attrition.

Another consideration is the amount of staff time wasted when needing to drive to and from one city building to another, as occurs on a daily basis when department staff are summoned to meetings, i.e. code review at the planning department, department head meetings, or even something as simple as hand delivering a letter that needs a signature.

Benefits that can’t be overstated are the economic development opportunities that a relocation would provide. There are four prime buildings the city occupies in Old Town alone that would be better suited in the private, entrepreneurial sector.

On any evening these buildings are closed and dark after 5 p.m. In moving to a consolidated City Hall, these spaces would be lighted and bustling, would provide additional sales tax revenue, enhance consumer experiences, and add to the vibrancy of our commercial corridor.

By landing City Hall on the east end of Main, we would create an anchor to draw businesses along Main Street between the curve and 10th Street, a welcome to both Old Town and the Riverfront Park complex and gateway to the Verde River.

Based on two separate space needs assessments, the city would need roughly 28,000 square feet, which is half of the Rough Cut facility. This opens up the opportunity for strategic partnerships with area agencies, non-profits, or other governmental jurisdictions. We have started conversations with existing partners and stakeholders about shared use of space and the co-location of other government and non-profit agencies.



Even the council chambers, normally unused but for three or so hours in the evening a couple days a week, could be used as a regional court during the day, maximizing the efficiency of this space. The additional square footage is a benefit allowing for revenue opportunities in the immediate future and growth potential to meet the needs of the community in the long term. The Rough Cut facility would be a City Hall for the next 50 years at a minimum.

There are many different options to finance the project, from conventional to creative. At the end of the day, the Council agrees on the need, yet is conflicted on how best to pay for the facility and when. The timing is never perfect. Yet, if we act now, the financial burden will be greatly reduced.

I believe that through partnerships and co-location with other agencies, the sale of existing inventory of vacant and developed real estate, and the cost savings through a more efficiently-run city, we can minimize the cost of this capital project.

As it stands, the proposal has received lukewarm response from the Council and we have tabled the discussion at this time. Unfortunately this will signal NAH to move forward with selling Rough Cut on the open market, so the clock is ticking and time is of the essence.

I hope that the newly elected incoming council members will take a fresh look at this proposal and encourage us to take the next steps of investing time and resources into performing the due diligence necessary to determine if this is the best option to move the city forward.

Please share your thoughts with the current council and the incoming members. We are all readily available to hear from you.



Tim Elinski is the mayor of Cottonwood.