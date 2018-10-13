Obituary: Jean Porter McMains 1924-2018

Jean Porter McMains Mother Grandmother Great-Grandmother: Jean Porter McMains of Camp Verde, Arizona, and previously of Sun City, Arizona, Fairplay, Colorado, and Short Hills, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2018, at the age of 93.



Born in Oklahoma City on Nov. 9, 1924, Jean was the daughter of Fred and Mary Porter.

She attended Classen High School, Randolph Macon College, and University of Oklahoma. She was an excellent student and graduated as valedictorian of her high school class.

In college, she majored in Chemistry and was inducted into Mortar Board and Phi Beta Kappa honor societies during her senior year.



Jean married Harvey McMains, who preceded her in death. They were married for 70 years and enjoyed an exciting life together. They moved cross country several times, making many friendships that would last a life time. They both loved tennis, golf, ping pong, bridge, camping, and fishing, especially on The Ranch in Colorado, and a good game of Oh Heck.



Jean was also an excellent athlete. She won many tennis trophies, some with her husband and some with her children. Many were won at The Racquets Club in Short Hills New Jersey, the Mantaloking Yacht Club, Mantaloking, New Jersey, and the Sun City Courts in Arizona. Jean was an awesome doubles player, known for her fabulous lobs, and she continued to play into her 80’s.



Also an excellent cook, her Boston cream pie, rice custard, cherry cobbler, and oatmeal crisp cookies were famous. She was interested in and studied nutrition. An excellent seamstress, she made her daughters’ cheering outfits and prom dresses.



But most of all Jean was a wonderful mother to her children, Sue Koudelka of Camp Verde, Arizona, Mary Dencker of Milton, Delaware, and Larry McMains of Newcastle, Oklahoma. As her family grew, she also loved, nurtured, and supported 11 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. She was so special to all of her family and will be greatly missed.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.





Information provided by survivors.