Sports briefs: Camp Verde girls soccer wins, Mingus and CV volleyball fall

Camp Verde High girls soccer continued its winning ways with another road victory.

On Tuesday the No. 7 Cowboys (4-5, 2-2 Central) beat No. 10 Payson 3-1. Camp Verde has won two games in a row, both away from home and three of their last four.

The Cowboys next game is on Monday when they host No. 2 Northland Prep (12-1, 1-1). The Spartans are the defending state champion and went undefeated last year.

Mingus volleyball swept at Mohave

Mingus Union volleyball lost its four straight match, third regular season match in a row, on Thursday night.

The No. 31 Marauders (13-13, 1-8 Grand Canyon) lost 3-0 at No. 32 Mohave. Mingus Union has lost 10 sets in a row and has been swept in their last three matches.

Up next for the Marauders is a home match against No. 19 Prescott (7-13, 7-2) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Camp Verde volleyball swept at Valley Lutheran

Camp Verde High volleyball dropped its 11 straight match, on Thursday night at Phoenix Valley Lutheran.

The No. 4 Flames beat the Cowboys (7-19, 1-7 Central) 3-0. VL won the first two sets 25-5 and then the third 25-16.

Camp Verde’s next match is at home against No. 45 North Pointe Prep (0-17, 0-8)