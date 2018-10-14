Financial report shows $78K ending fund balance for Mingus Union

COTTONWOOD – In a 9:30 a.m. special meeting Monday, the Mingus Union School Board could approve the district’s annual financial report summary for the 2017-2018 school year.

With a Primary Tax Rate of 2.0247 and a Secondary Tax Rate of .8080, the report’s summary shows a $334,112 ending fund balance for Maintenance and Operations, a $46,840 ending fund balance for Classroom Site Funds, a $35,565 ending fund balance for Instructional Improvement and a $338,443 ending fund deficit for Unrestricted Capital Outlay.

The difference adds up to $78,074 – money the district did not spend that it had budgeted for.

Figures are based on an Average Daily Membership increase of 58.631 from the 2016-2017 school year.

The Mingus Union High School District governing board will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15 at the school’s library, located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood. Call (928) 634-0580 for more information.

