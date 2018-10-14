Only two people step forward to serve on Clarkdale Town Council

Two people have applied for an open seat on Clarkdale Town Council.

The seat will be vacated by Ben Kramer, who announced that he will not take the oath of office for Clarkdale Town Council last month as he sets his eyes for the town manager position instead, according to a news release sent out by the town.

The announcement came after Kramer was elected to serve on the Town Council on Aug. 28 during the Clarkdale primary. He was originally appointed to serve on the council in September, 2017. Kramer’s notice results in a vacant seat on the Clarkdale Town Council beginning Nov. 13.

Debbie Hunseder and Edward Loesche both submitted an application for the seat. Their public interviews will take place next Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse Men’s Lounge.

Council will discuss and appoint a new council member on Oct. 23.

Clarkdale Town Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Men’s Lounge of the Clark Memorial Clubhouse at 19 N. 9th St. Visit https://www.clarkdale.az.gov/your_government/mayor_and_council/your_government/agendas_and_minutes.phpforagendas and minutes.